AYK Energy batteries picked for ‘world’s first’ all-electric intercontinental ferries

October 9, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Andorra-based marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy has won a contract to power “the world’s first” fully electric intercontinental fast ferries between Europe and Africa.

Courtesy of Baleària/AYK Energy

As informed, Spanish ferry operator Baleària will operate the two catamaran ferries solely on electric propulsion throughout the 18-mile voyage between Tarifa in the south of Spain and Tangier, Morocco at speeds of up to 26 knots.

Once the newbuilds are operational, the company will be able to implement the first green corridor between Spain and Morocco.

“Our … solutions will enable Baleària’s ferries to operate with zero emissions and help meet one of the priorities of the Spanish government, namely the decarbonization of transport,” Chris Kruger, AYK Energy Founder, commented, adding thay AYK Energy produces batteries with lithium iron phosphate (LEP).

“The transition to electric and hybrid vessels is accelerating rapidly, and this exciting program with Baleària is an important step in underscoring our ability to address customer requirements for environmentally progressive transport.”

The twin fast ferries, which are being built by the Armon shipyard in Gijón, will have a capacity of 225 vehicles and 804 passengers.

“AYK’s advanced battery solutions will enable us for the first time to run an entire route using only electric energy and become a shining example of international transport sustainability,” Pablo Garcia, Baleària’s New Projects Director, said.

“This project is pioneering, innovative, and technologically advanced. Each journey will be completely decarbonized, which will not only avoid emissions but also eliminate noise and vibrations.”

To remind, the Spanish company was awarded the contract to operate the route between Tarifa and Tangier Ville in November last year. The company won the competition with an investment of €135 million in the construction of the two zero-emission electric fast ferries with a capacity of 800 passengers, the electrification of the ports, and the battery recharging system.

Each ferry will have 13.8MWh of electric power produced by four electric propulsion units fueled by the batteries. An innovative system of autonomous robotic arms installed in Tangier and Tarifa will connect to onshore power supplies and enable the batteries to be recharged in just 40 minutes.

