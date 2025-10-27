HADAG
Home Shipbuilding HADAG orders all-electric ferry trio

HADAG orders all-electric ferry trio

October 27, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Continuing its journey to zero emissions, Hamburg-based public transport company HADAG Seetouristik und Fährdienst AG (HADAG) has ordered three all-electric harbor ferries.

Illustration. Source: Pixabay

As informed, the contract was awarded to local shipbuilder SET Schiffbau- u. Entwicklungsgesellschaft Tangermünde.

The new, all-electric vessels are equipped with electric propulsion, enabling up to 12 hours of emission-free operation in scheduled service at a speed of 12 knots.

The newbuilds will feature a length of 30 meters and will be able to accommodate up to 250 passengers each.

“With this investment, we are strengthening our role as a sustainable mobility service provider in the Port of Hamburg and sending a clear signal of innovation and responsibility. We look forward to the coming years and our joint collaboration,” Martin Lobmeyer, Board Member at HADAG, commented in a LinkedIn post.

“This will create one of the most modern projects in the field of sustainable inland navigation in Tangermünde – another milestone for environmentally friendly mobility on the water,” SET said in a separate LinkedIn update, adding that the contract is a strong signal for innovation, engineering excellence and the future of shipbuilding in Germany.

The eco-friendly ferries are slated for delivery by 2028.

Currently, HADAG’s fleet comprises 27 ships. The company is using fewer diesel-electric engines and more electric hybrids in an effort to have a completely emission-free fleet in the future.

