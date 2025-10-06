Baleària
Baleària opts for bioLNG use on three ferries

October 6, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Spanish ferry operator Baleària is taking another step forward in its roadmap towards decarbonization and has begun regularly incorporating bioLNG in its operations.

The Margarita Salas, Abel Matutes and Rusadir vessels, which have dual gas engines, have been powered exclusively by this renewable fuel since the beginning of September.

The company has procured 132 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of bioLNG, which will allow the three ships to sail emissions-free until December 2025. This volume, supplied over just four months, is equivalent to 13% of the LNG consumed by Baleària’s entire gas-powered fleet in 2024.

Thanks to this measure, Baleària is not only eliminating its carbon footprint on the Barcelona–Alcúdia–Ciutadella and Malaga–Melilla routes but is also generating a globally positive carbon balance. The use of this biofuel between September and December will prevent the emission of 80,300 tonnes of CO2, the annual equivalent of taking 153,500 cars off the roads or planting 160,650 trees.

Biomethane, produced from livestock waste, captures and recovers methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere, transforming it into useful energy for shipping. The biomethane supplied is converted into bioLNG thanks to the pioneering conversion service at Enagás’ regasification plants, which is already up and running in Huelva, Barcelona and Cartagena.

This process makes bioLNG a key energy solution: CO₂-neutral, with a negative carbon balance and greenhouse gas (GHG) savings of over 200% compared to traditional fossil fuels.

“The use of bioLNG on our regular routes represents a real and verifiable step forward in our commitment to achieving net-zero emissions,” Georges Bassoul, CEO of Baleària, explained.

“The investments in our fleet that we have made in recent years to equip it with dual engines allow us to use this renewable fuel, which prevents the release of greenhouse gases and accelerates decarbonisation.”

It should be noted that in the first quarter of 2025, Baleària carried out the first bioLNG supply tests at Spanish port terminals, and back in 2021, it completed Europe’s first decarbonized voyage between Barcelona and Menorca.

Baleària has become the first ferry company in Europe to receive the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC EU). This standard international accreditation is recognized by both the European Commission and the international community, guaranteeing the traceability and sustainability of the biofuels and other renewable energies used by a company in its operations.

