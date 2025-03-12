AYK Energy
AYK Energy secures deal with Turkish yard for ‘world’s first’ battery-methanol tug

March 12, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Andorra-based marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy is set to manufacture and supply a battery system that would power the world’s ‘first-ever’ battery-electric methanol tug, currently under construction at Türkiye’s Uzmar shipyard.

As disclosed, AYK Energy will outfit the tugboat—which will join Danish towage and marine services provider Svitzer’s fleet once completed—with a 6MWh battery system. The batteries will be made at AYK’s automated manufacturing plant in Zhuhai, China, which opened its doors in 2023.

Once installed, the newbuild’s dual-fuel methanol engines will support the battery system, AYK Energy said.

According to the company, the tugboat is going to perform more than 90% of operations using its battery-electric powertrain. At the same time, the ship’s design could also facilitate ‘more efficient’ operations compared to what is possible with traditional, internal combustion engine-powered tugs.

Reflecting on the recent contract with Uzmar, AYK Energy founder Chris Kruger highlighted that battery solutions have gained considerable ground in the maritime sector – a momentum not expected to wane.

“Companies like Svitzer see it becoming an important power option in the sustainability transition. They see the combination of battery power and methanol engines as safe, efficient and reliable. And once again in this work we are showing how marine batteries can play a fundamental role in decarbonizing the maritime industry, right here and now,” Kruger commented.

Gareth Prowse, Head of Decarbonisation at Svitzer, called the upcoming launch of the tugboat a “significant milestone in our decarbonization ambitions”, set to push the company’s zero emission targets a step forward.

To remind, Svitzer booked the tugboat in September 2024, just months after joining forces with German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) to engineer a methanol-fueled version of the MAN 175D engine for newbuild tugs.

Designed together with naval architect Robert Allan based on the Danish player’s TRAnsverse tug concept, the vessel will reportedly conduct up to 25% of Svitzer’s work in the Port of Gothenburg. The unit is slated for delivery in the second half of 2025.

On the other hand, in November last year, French shipping company Brittany Ferries commissioned AYK Energy to install ‘the world’s biggest’ battery on one of its hybrid LNG-electric ferries, the Saint-Malo. The solution was equipped at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai. As informed, the unit services the Portsmouth, the UK to Saint Malo, France route service.

In February this year, the Andorran manufacturer fitted Guillaume de Normandie, Brittany Ferries’ second hybrid electric ferry, with a battery system of the same size and capacity as Saint-Malo’s.

