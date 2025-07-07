Illustration; Source: McDermott
McDermott undertakes offshore transport and installation job at Brazilian fields

July 7, 2025

U.S. offshore engineering and construction player McDermott has secured a contract defined as sizeable with Brazilian oil & gas player Brava Energia for the transport and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals and associated subsea equipment offshore Brazil.

Under the contract worth between $1 million and $50 million, McDermott will perform the transportation and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals and associated subsea equipment for two new wells at the Papa-Terra field in the Campos Basin and two new wells for the Atlanta Phase 2 development in Block BS-4 within the Santos Basin.

The scope also covers pre-commissioning and onshore base support services.

Operated by Brava Energia, the new wells at the Papa-Terra and Atlanta fields will support production ramp-up as part of the company’s ongoing strategy to increase output and extend the life of deepwater infrastructure.

McDermott previously delivered the Papa-Terra tension leg wellhead platform, at the time said to be the first dry-tree floating production system offshore Brazil and the first tension leg platform installed in South America.

“This award highlights the vital role of subsea infrastructure in enabling long-term production and asset value for deepwater developments,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

“We will leverage our proven integrated delivery model, marine capabilities and expertise in delivering brownfield deepwater solutions to support Brazil and the broader South American offshore market.”

Brava Energia said a couple of days ago that it had renewed its historical quarterly production record in Q2 2025, reaching a daily average of 85,900 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), an increase of 21% when compared to Q1 2025. 51,600 of this came from the offshore segment.

This achievement is said to reflect the progress of the offshore segment, pointing out the Atlanta field, which reached its highest quarterly production level since the start of operations in the field, and Papa-Terra, which posted its best quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2021.

