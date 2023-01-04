Baker Hughes to deliver equipment for Petronas’ large CCS project

January 4, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Baker Hughes has secured a contract to supply carbon dioxide (CO2) compression equipment to Petronas Carigali’s offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Sarawak, Malaysia, said to be one of the world’s largest projects of its type.

Under the contract signed with Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE), Baker Hughes will deliver a compression solution for the Kasawari project, said to have minimized footprint and weight, as well as a power density allowing for larger flows per unit.

The compressors will be used to enable the transportation and reinjection of the CO2 separated from natural gas into a depleted offshore field via a subsea pipeline.

According to Baker Hughes, the project will have the capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3 million tons per annum (MTPA). It is expected to significantly reduce the CO2 volume currently emitted via flaring of the overall Kasawari gas development, enabling Petronas’ to progress towards achieving its net zero carbon emission targets by 2050.

“This award demonstrates the viability of significant, commercial-scale carbon-capture projects, which are critical for the energy transition,” said Rod Christie, Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.

“This project proves that CCS technology can be deployed even in challenging environments, including offshore gas facilities, and provides an important step forward for reducing emissions from natural gas production.”

Baker Hughes will deliver two trains of low-pressure booster compressors to enable CO2 removal through membrane separation technology, as well as two trains for reinjecting the separated CO2 into a dedicated storage site.

The final investment decision for the development of the Kasawari CCS project was approved on 20 October, followed by the award of the EPCIC contract to MMHE, a subsidiary of Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB).

The CCS project is scheduled to come online by the end of 2025 and will be part of the overall Kasawari gas development project.