Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation BAR Technologies to install wind propulsion tech on dual-fuel LR2 tanker pair

July 22, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK-based wind propulsion technology provider BAR Technologies has received an order for its propulsion system to be installed on two new long-range 2 (LR2) dual-fuel tankers operated by compatriot shipping company Union Maritime.

According to the company, this is one of the first confirmed large-scale wind propulsion deployments on this vessel class.

As explained, the decision builds on the recent successful integration of WindWings aboard the UML-operated Brands Hatch, demonstrating growing industry momentum behind wind as a core alternative fuel in the maritime decarbonization transition.

The new 250-meter-long tankers, Suzuka and Long Beach, will each be equipped with two 37.5m WindWings. The two WindWings units are projected to deliver an average of 3 tonnes of daily fuel savings, translating to annual CO₂ reductions of around 2,300 tonnes per tanker, equivalent to removing over 500 conventionally powered passenger cars from the road. These newbuilds are expected to enter service ahead of the IMO’s 2030 emissions reduction targets, offering early compliance benefits and long-term operational efficiencies.

The vessels are being designed by SDARI and constructed by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI), with steel cutting confirmed for November 2025 and delivery scheduled for Q1 2027.

“Fitting WindWings to tankers of this type breaks new ground for wind propulsion. It proves the technology can scale and slot alongside dual-fuel systems as a serious, practical tool for decarbonising even the most energy-intensive vessel types. Wind is no longer an experiment or a future option; it’s a proven fuel source that’s ready to deliver real impact today,” John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, commented.

Flagged under the Marshall Islands and classed by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, the vessels are said to underscore WindWings’ compliance with the most rigorous international safety and performance requirements.

This LR2 deployment is particularly significant as these tankers are widely used for transporting refined petroleum and chemicals globally. Integrating wind propulsion into such a high-utilization vessel class signals a step change, moving WindWings from innovation to infrastructure.

“This project marks an important step in scaling wind propulsion through advanced manufacturing and we are proud to support one of the first confirmed large-scale deployments on LR2 dual fuel tankers, a critical vessel class in global shipping. By combining BAR Technologies’ aerodynamic design expertise with CM Energy Tech’s production capabilities, we are delivering a high-precision, reliable WindWings system optimised for real-world commercial use. As demand grows, this partnership ensures the technology can be produced and deployed at scale,” Shougang Shi, Sales Director, CM Energy Tech, said.

