Back to overview
Home Green Marine BAR Technologies: WindWings secures BV’s stamp of approval

BAR Technologies: WindWings secures BV’s stamp of approval

Certification & Classification
May 30, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based wind propulsion provider BAR Technologies has received type approval from French class society Bureau Veritas (BV) for its 37.5-meter WindWings, a rigid sail technology that uses wind propulsion.

Illustration only. Courtesy of BAR Technologies

According to BAR Technologies, the Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) from BV confirms that WindWings meet international standards, paving the way for the commercially-ready system to be adopted by ship owners and operators.

UK shipping company Union Maritime is among the first to install the wind-assisted propulsion solution under BV certification.

The certification from BV makes WindWings one of the few solutions approved by multiple class societies, following the TADC from DNV awarded in 2023.

Related Article

The 37.5-meter WindWings feature a three-element rigid wingsail design that enables 2.5 times the lift of traditional systems. It does not require external power and is estimated to save up to 1.5 tonnes of fuel and 4.7 tonnes of CO2 per day, BAR Technologies says.

Furthermore, the system can be integrated on newbuilds or retrofitted on existing vessels.

BAR Technologies also launched new 20- and 24-meter WindWing models in September 2024, responding to the surge in market demand from shipowners and operators of Handymax bulkers, chemical tankers, and general cargo vessels.

The new models are a compact and lightweight version of the original patented three-element design, which can save more than 500 tonnes of CO2 per WindWing per year at less than five years payback.

The new WindWings are said to increase the target fleet size by 50%. They weigh less than 30 tonnes and can fit on both newbuilds and retrofits.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles