BAR Technologies
Back to overview
Home Green Marine BAR Technologies and Union Maritime secure double approval for dual-fuel LNG tanker duo fitted with WAPS

BAR Technologies and Union Maritime secure double approval for dual-fuel LNG tanker duo fitted with WAPS

Certification & Classification
October 1, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

UK-based shipping company Union Maritime (UML) and compatriot design and engineering firm BAR Technologies have received a green light from the Marshall Islands flag for the former company’s dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker duo fitted with wind propulsion systems.

Courtesy of BAR Technologies

As disclosed, the approval, which has confirmed that the two maritime players’ proposals covering bridge visibility, navigational lights and radar line of sight for the two ships fitted with BAR Technologies’ WindWings solution, comes on the heels of a review and approval by classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR).

According to BAR Technologies, Union Maritime’s LR2 tankers, which are constructed by China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding with deliveries planned for early next year, are the ‘first-ever’ dual-fuel LNG newbuilds featuring wind-assisted propulsion that have secured SOLAS approval for bridge visibility and navigational compliance.

As noted, the two UK-headquartered partners have also joined forces with a set of stakeholders to launch Project AeroPower, which is a collaborative endeavor that aims to craft a global foundation needed to pave the way for a wider adoption of wind-assisted propulsion solutions in the maritime industry.

UML and BAR Technologies have reportedly worked together with Anglo-Eastern, Synergy, and Atlantas Ship Management, among others, on Project AeroPower.

What is more, as officials from BAR Technologies have highlighted, the SOLAR stamp of approval builds on the operational ‘success’ of Union Maritime’s Brands Hatch, which is described as ‘the world’ s first’ newbuild LR2 tanker fitted with WindWings, which are manufactured by China’s CM Energy Tech (CMET). The ship recently completed its maiden voyage to Europe.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

As informed, in “favourable” conditions, Brands Hatch, fitted with three 37.5-meter WindWings, accomplished more than a third of its propulsion from wind power alone while fully laden. This is estimated to have replaced over 12.8 tonnes of fuel in a single day and avoided around 40 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

To remind, UML and BAR Technologies inked a deal to outfit 34 tankers—Brands Hatch included—with the wind propulsion solution back in June 2024. Among the vessels were 12 chemical and eight medium-range (MR) tankers.

Months before that, namely in March, the two companies teamed up to install WindWings on a pair of LR2 tankers being built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) in China. The vessels in question are scheduled for delivery in late 2025.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles