Home Green Marine Barcelona and Shanghai ports agree on green and digital corridor development

Barcelona and Shanghai ports agree on green and digital corridor development

Collaboration
August 5, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Port of Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) have signed an agreement to intensify the connections between both ports and share knowledge in the areas of digitalization, standardization, and decarbonization of maritime transport.

Credit: Port of Barcelona

As disclosed, work is underway to enhance port and maritime services between Barcelona and Shanghai, focusing on digitalization and decarbonization, sharing expertise and practices, and participating in joint training programs, as well as initiatives in management and security.

Both parties have committed to developing a green shipping and digital corridor between Shanghai and Barcelona, which is expected to cover maritime routes using ships powered by green energy, and developing the capacities and regulations to supply such fuels in both ports.

It is understood that the agreement also envisages collaboration in areas such as cruises. Port of Barcelona revealed that the parties will establish strategic collaboration in this area, coinciding with the reactivation of the Chinese market.

Finally, the partners committed to setting up a bilateral working group to define priorities and specific projects, developing specific agreements for each initiative.

The Port of Barcelona emphasized that the signing of the deal reflects its ongoing relationship with China, its main trading partner and the source of nearly 50% of imports. In turn, Chinese ports also receive around 10% of the exports handled by the Catalan port.

It is worth mentioning that several Chinese companies maintain a presence at the Port of Barcelona, including shipping giant COSCO. The largest investment, however, has reportedly come from Hutchison Port Holdings, the majority owner of BEST, one of the two large container terminals at the Port of Barcelona and the first semi-automatic one in Europe.

To note, this agreement builds on a 2024 understanding between the two ports to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas such as innovation and sustainability.

