Los Angeles
Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure LA-Long-Beach-Shanghai green shipping corridor moves ahead in ‘full force’

LA-Long-Beach-Shanghai green shipping corridor moves ahead in ‘full force’

Ports & Logistics
October 21, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Los Angeles–Long Beach–Shanghai green shipping corridor, a “first-of-its-kind” initiative connecting ports between California and China, has achieved new milestones.

Illustration. Courtesy of Port of Los Angeles

As disclosed, the green shipping corridor, which is facilitated by C40 cities (a global network of mayors working to tackle the climate crisis by endeavoring to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030), has delivered on its envisioned phase I targets.

The milestones include the expansion of shore power infrastructure to meet 100% electrification serving container vessels, deploying minimized lifecycle carbon-capable ships as well as ramping up alternative fuel bunkering operations, officials from the Port of Los Angeles have unveiled.

The data was revealed in a new report that showcased the progress made by the partnership since the launch of the initiative, particularly over the past year, and outlined the steps planned to accomplish the goals ahead, such as demonstrating the feasibility of deploying zero lifecycle carbon emission boxships by 2030.

The partners gathered in March this year in Long Beach for a second in-person meeting, where they reiterated their ambitions for the corridor’s goals and detailed the next actions that needed to be taken to tackle challenges. At the time, a fourth working group that would focus on metrics and evaluation was reportedly launched.

Per the Port of Los Angeles, future activities for the ports encompass continuing the expansion of shore power, promoting the use of electric, photovoltaic and wind energy within the Port of Shanghai, and boosting refueling capacity for clean fuels like green methanol and liquefied natural gas (LNG), among others, to support the corridor’s development.

Related Article

Regarding the 2025 milestones to date, according to the report, the Port of Shanghai has marked a number of milestones:

  • its container terminals have all been equipped with shore power, offering a 50% emission reduction for berthed vessels and subsidizing the use of this solution for vessels using the port;
  • the port has retained its spot as the third largest facility for the refueling of LNG (by annual volume) with a steady capacity for green methanol bunkering, having supplied over 47,000 tons of this sustainable fuel this year (including the ‘first’ domestic bunkering of Chinese-produced green methanol);
  • biofuel bunkering for international ships was initiated at the Yangshan Deepwater Port Area;
  • from January to August, LNG refueling volume reached 500,000 cubic meters, with the service expanded from Yangshan to the Waigaoqiao Port Area.

As informed, for the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the following activities have been done:

  • container terminals at both ports have been fitted with 100% shore power;
  • ports’ representatives have spoken with regulatory agencies and industry players about bunkering guidelines, safety protocols, training requirements and operating procedures;
  • LA and LB have commissioned a “Clean Fuels Study” to explore potential fuel and bunkering service providers to meet the demands of the green shipping corridor’s clean marine fueling goals.

The report has highlighted that, in addition to this, the initiative’s Energy Supply Working Group has also reviewed fuel standards for 2026 adoption (comprising requirements for the fuels’ GHG intensity), wrapped up a study on fuel demand and supply for the corridor and tracked developments at the European Union (EU), the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as well as other organizations and regions on both energy source standards and regulations.

Building on these milestones, i.e., the implementation of Phase I targets, the corridor partners have said that they would continue tackling ‘significant’ challenges in 2026 and beyond. These include addressing the future of clean marine fuels due to changing regulatory, permitting and policy realities (like the IMO’s Net Zero Framework), and keeping a close eye on market uncertainty.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles