Beach files plan for Geographe subsea campaign

February 19, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Australian oil and gas firm Beach Energy is proposing to undertake subsea installation and commissioning works within petroleum production licence VIC/L23.

Specifically, these activities are part of the Otway Phase 4 Development project, which aims to increase gas supply to the Beach-operated Otway Gas Plant (OGP).

The scope of the environmental plan, submitted to NOPSEMA, includes the installation of tie-in spools, electrical flying leads (EFLs) and also hydraulic flying leads (HFLs) to connect new production wells (Geographe-4 and Geographe-5) to the existing gathering systems.

Beach plans to carry out the activity by using a construction support vessel (CSV).

The proposed activity should take place over a period of up to 30 days in the four-month window of the start of July 2021 to the end of October 2021, with the exact timing for commencement and completion being dependent upon vessel availability, granting of EP approval as well as sea state conditions.

Beach is the operator of the Geographe gas field located in Production Licence VIC/L23 in Commonwealth waters of the Otway Basin.

The Geographe gas field is located in a water depth of approximately 85 metres and is located 55 kilometres south of Port Campbell, Victoria.

Beach noted that the assessment of the drilling campaign for the Geographe-4 and Geographe-5 wells is in a separate EP.