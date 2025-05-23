Courtesy of Port of Belledune
Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Belledune and Antwerp-Bruges ports firm up transatlantic hydrogen collaboration

Belledune and Antwerp-Bruges ports firm up transatlantic hydrogen collaboration

Collaboration
May 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Canada’s Belledune Port Authority (BPA) and Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing a supply chain for clean fuels, with a focus on hydrogen and its derivatives.

Courtesy of Port of Belledune

The agreement is said to mark a major step forward in the development of a transatlantic hydrogen value chain and sustainable industrial growth in both regions.

It will focus on building coalitions among commercial stakeholders, engaging relevant public partners and authorities, promoting bilateral knowledge sharing, and supporting certification of green and low-carbon hydrogen.

“The signing of this agreement marks a significant step forward in strengthening our supply chain capabilities and our development. By formalizing this agreement, we are securing a more resilient, efficient, and future-ready approach to cleaner industrial development at the BPA. We look forward to the shared success of this partnership,” said Denis Caron, CEO of the BPA.

Kristof Waterschoot, CEO of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, added: “The development of a hydrogen economy and new sustainable industries is a collective effort involving many stakeholders—public and private, producers and off-takers, importers and exporters. The hydrogen value chain spans multiple continents. This agreement represents a meaningful step toward achieving our shared goals in sustainable innovation and building a better future for both our countries.”

The Port of Belledune is working on two large-scale hydrogen projects, led by the NextEra Energy / Cross River Infrastructure consortium and ABO Energy. The collaboration with Port of Antwerp-Bruges is expected to support those initiatives and facilitate the future export of hydrogen and its derivatives to Europe.

Related Article

For the Canadian port, this is the fourth collaboration agreement with major ports in Europe, including MoUs with the Port of Rotterdam, Port of Wilhelmshaven, and Port of Hamburg.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles