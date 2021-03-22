BHP taps Doris for Trion SURF FEED

March 22, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Australian player BHP has selected Paris-based Doris for the next phase of SURF (subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines) FEED scope of work on the Trion field in the Mexican sector of the Gulf of Mexico.

Courtesy: Doris/BHP

The award follows a pree-FEED work Doris secured in January last year.

The Trion field encompasses an area of 1,285 square kilometres at a water depth of approximately 2500 metres.

BHP drilled the first appraisal well on Trion in late 2018, which resulted in an oil discovery announced in January 2019. It also represented the first well drilled by an international operator in the Mexican deepwater area.

The company is considering a semi-sub floating production unit (FPU) for the Trion field and has hired McDermott to carry out the preliminary pre-FEED job, while DNV will verify the project.

BHP is the operator holding a 60 per cent interest in the development with non-operating partner Pemex who holds a 40 per cent interest.