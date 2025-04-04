MOL conducts biofuel bunkering on Capesize bulker for BHP

Back to overview
April 4, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping player Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has completed biofuel bunkering on its Capesize bulk carrier, expecting about 750 tons of CO2 emission reduction.

Courtesy of MOL

As disclosed, the 2012-built Midnight Dream was bunkered with a biodiesel-blended marine fuel in Singapore in March 2025, initiating MOL’s first biofuel utilization in collaboration with Australian mining company BHP.

The vessel was supplied with around 1,000 tons of biofuel blend of about 24% biodiesel (B24) with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

According to MOL, bunkering this biofuel blend is expected to cut down CO2 emissions by about 750 tons.

“Biofuel stands as an effective alternative to fossil fuels, offering lower carbon emissions. Its compatibility with existing marine diesel engines and bunkering facilities ensures a smooth transition without requiring modifications. MOL will continually take a proactive stance in advancing the adoption of clean alternative fuels with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in ocean transport, in line with the environmental strategy in MOL’s BLUE ACTION 2035 management plan,” the company said.

BHP has been utilizing biofuel blends for selected voyages since 2021 when its first biofuel trial was conducted.

In 2024, the mining giant partnered with Danish shipping company Norden for 100% biofuel (B100) to be used by Norden’s ship on a voyage from Hay Point, Australia, to Rotterdam, Netherlands. This move was projected to reduce a total of 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to an equivalent voyage using conventional fossil maritime fuel.

Recently, BHP also collaborated with Singapore-based dry bulk shipowner Berge Bulk on the pilot iron ore voyage from Australia to China powered entirely by B100 biodiesel.

Berge Lyngor, the 2019-built 206,330 dwt Newcastlemax bulk carrier, was bunkered with B100 biodiesel in December 2024, marking the first use of this fuel on the iron trade route between Australia and China.

