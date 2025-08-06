BV Floating Solar Carmen Copper Project S
Black & Veatch delivers first MW-scale floating solar plant in Philippines

August 6, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

U.S.-based engineering and construction company Black & Veatch (B&V) has completed what is described as the Philippines’ first megawatt-scale floating solar photovoltaic (PV) facility, deployed on the Malubog Reservoir to support mining operations.

Source: Black & Veatch

According to B&V, the 3-hectare floating solar array was commissioned by Carmen Copper Corporation and includes 8,540 solar panels with a maximum capacity of 4.99 MW, currently supplying 10% of the mine’s energy demand. The system is said to be designed to scale up to 50 MW, with the aim of eventually meeting all of Carmen Copper’s power needs through renewables.

“This project exemplifies how engineering excellence and environmental stewardship can converge to deliver transformative infrastructure,” said Jerin Raj, Asia Pacific Managing Director for Black & Veatch. 

“Our engineering, procurement and construction professionals worked alongside the Carmen Copper team to complete this project on time and on budget in just 15 months, with more than 250,000 man-hours without lost time due to injury. We are incredibly proud of our team that delivered this first-of-a-kind facility in the Philippines.”

B&V acted as the EPC contractor, handling engineering, procurement, and construction services.

“This initiative reflects Carmen Copper’s commitment to responsible mining and environmental stewardship, while aligning with the Department of Energy’s target to have renewable energy account for at least half of the country’s total power capacity by 2040,” said Atty. Axel G. Tumulak, Carmen Copper Head of Legal, Compliance, and Corporate Governance.

The system uses solar panels at a fixed tilt angle, designed to capture energy during peak sunlight hours and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. According to the company, floating solar arrays enhance panel efficiency through natural cooling and minimize water evaporation, providing a land-efficient option for industrial operators in constrained regions.

