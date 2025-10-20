HelioRec
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy HelioRec seeks partners to boost global floating solar presence

HelioRec seeks partners to boost global floating solar presence

Vision
October 20, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

French floating solar company HelioRec is looking to strengthen its global footprint by partnering with distributors and commercial representatives for its floating solar systems.

Source: HelioRec

According to the company, its patented technology is designed for lakes and nearshore areas, providing a “reliable and cost-effective” way to deploy solar power without using valuable land space.

The company said it is now inviting businesses active in the renewable energy sector to collaborate on expanding access to its floating photovoltaic (FPV) solutions.

“If you’re active in the renewable energy sector and want to join our mission to accelerate the energy transition – we’d love to hear from you,” HelioRec said.

Interested parties can contact the company at [email protected].

In July, HelioRec received approval in principle (AiP) Level II from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore for its floating solar solution.

Related Article

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles