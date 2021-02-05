Blue Ocean Marine Services expands AUV fleet

February 5, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Perth-based offshore surveyor Blue Ocean Marine Services (BOMS) has recently purchased an additional L3Harris Technologies Iver3 autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

The new AUV will support BOMS expanding survey operations in the Australian and Asian markets.

Keith Wallace, general manager of BOMS, stated: “Based on performance and recent project successes, we have procured and now received our second Iver3 AUV to compliment the expanding range of innovative technologies we operate and the services we can provide.

“The addition of a second system significantly lowers project risk providing full equipment redundancy whilst increasing our efficiency in the field. This innovative unmanned technology directly challenges traditional survey and inspection techniques, delivering highly accurate data with significant reductions in project cost, time and risk.”

The Iver3 AUV is capable of operations to 200 metres depth, and is also one of the smallest and lightest on the market allowing for deployments from smaller vessels or directly from the shore.

BOMS operations manager, Andrew Mercer, further explains:

”Our systems are equipped with dual-frequency (600/1600kHz) side-scan sonar combined with an interferometric phase differencing bathymetry system (600kHz), integrated digital cameras, multi-parameter water quality sondes and extended payload sections permitting the addition of a wide range of additional sensors.

The AUVs can carry out pipeline and field infrastructure inspections, but have recently proven their capability for a number of applications including cable route surveys, produced formation water discharge studies, water quality monitoring and benthic habitat assessment.

“The size and practicality of the systems allows for rapid mobilisation and demobilisation which has opened opportunities in emergency response, and locally here in Western Australia in post-cyclonic infrastructure assessment,” Mercer explains.

BOMS is a Joint Venture between Blue Ocean Monitoring and The Vertech Group.