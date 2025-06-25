Emirati subsea company further bolsters fleet with two UK-made ROVs
Emirati subsea company further bolsters fleet with two UK-made ROVs

June 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Shortly following the addition of a new Saab remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to its fleet, the UAE-based CCC (Underwater Engineering) has contracted the UK’s Forum Energy Technologies (FET) for the delivery of two work-class ROVs.

Source: FET

The FET Perry XLX-C 3,000-meter systems will be used for construction, drill support, pipeline and platform inspection, survey, salvage and cleaning services.

Tavis Letherby, ROV/Survey Manager at CCC (Underwater Engineering), said: “With acquisition of new DPIII DSCV, Wadad Aletheia, it was important to ensure the vessel has the right WROV systems, capable of working down to a depth of 3,000m, in line with the vessel’s maximum working depth. The purchase of the XLX-C 200HP systems, will complement the DPIII DSCV Wadad Aletheia, ensuring its full potential for subsea operations.”

According to FET, the XLX-C delivers 200hp, 3,000kg through-frame lift and advanced hydraulic tooling capabilities and features the ICE Unity control system with high-precision auto functions and dynamic positioning.

The first of the two ROVs will be delivered this November, with the second scheduled for delivery in June 2026.

The vehicles are being manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.

“CCC (UE) has long been a user of FET ROVs and we are pleased that we are able to further consolidate our relationship with this contract, our first directly with the company,” said Kevin Taylor, Vice President – Operations, Subsea Technologies at FET.

“These particular subsea assets are robust and built to operate in the harshest of subsea environments. Their reliability is renowned around the world and we look forward to working with CCC (UE) to enhance its global subsea service offerings.”

To remind, CCC (Underwater Engineering) recently upgraded its fleet with a new Saab ROV, the Seaeye Panther XTP, with the aim of strengthening its offshore inspection and construction capabilities.

