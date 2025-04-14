Illustration; Source: BOEM
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Boost in Gulf of America’s oil & gas ‘treasure trove’ underpins US energy dominance dreams

Boost in Gulf of America’s oil & gas ‘treasure trove’ underpins US energy dominance dreams

Exploration & Production
April 14, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has unveiled a significant spike in the oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of America, formerly the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which is said to reinforce the nation’s offshore energy dominance aspirations.

Illustration; Source: BOEM

While confirming a “major increase” in the estimated oil and gas reserves on the Gulf of America Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), BOEM explains that this serves to underscore the region’s critical role in advancing U.S. national security and American energy dominance, which President Donald Trump is determined to unleash.  

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s analysis spotlights an additional 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) since 2021, bringing the total reserve estimate to 7.04 billion boe, made up of 5.77 billion barrels of oil and 7.15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, representing a 22.6% uptick in remaining recoverable reserves. 

Doug Burgum, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, highlighted: “This new data confirms what we’ve known all along—America is sitting on a treasure trove of energy, and under President Trump’s leadership, we’re unlocking it. The Gulf of America is a powerhouse, and by streamlining permitting and expanding access, we’re not just powering our economy—we’re strengthening our national security and putting thousands of Americans back to work.” 

Related Article

Furthermore, BOEM’s updated review assessment went over 140 oil and gas fields, identifying 18 discoveries and analyzing more than 37,000 reservoirs across 1,336 fields in the U.S. Gulf, which added 4.39 billion barrels of oil equivalent in original reserves.

The net increase, after subtracting the production of 3.09 billion barrels of oil equivalent since 2020–2021, is perceived to reflect continued opportunity and momentum in offshore development. 

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees nearly 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf, with about 160 million acres in the Gulf, claims that the region continues to be central to America’s offshore energy future. 

Earlier this year, the Trump administration reaffirmed its commitment to expanding offshore energy, followed by Secretary Burgum directing BOEM to move forward with an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf.  

Related Article

Dr. James Kendall, BOEM Gulf of America Regional Director, underlined: “The Gulf of America is delivering 14% of the nation’s oil. These updated estimates reaffirm the Gulf’s vital role in ensuring a reliable, affordable domestic energy supply.” 

BOEM sees the opening of the Outer Continental Shelf as a core component of the Trump administration’s strategy to achieve energy dominance, with expanded leasing projected to create tens of thousands of jobs across exploration, production, logistics, and supply chains. This, in turn, is expected to revitalize coastal economies and fuel America’s innovation zest.

BOEM emphasized: “Energy dominance is a pillar of U.S. economic strength and global leadership. By expanding offshore capabilities, the United States ensures affordable energy for consumers, creates high-paying jobs, and reduces dependence on foreign adversaries.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of the Interior is unleashing the full potential of America’s natural resources, cutting red tape and putting Americans back to work.” 

The Trump administration was recently hit with its first environmental challenge from groups concerned about the risks arising from attempts to ignite offshore drilling zest for a new oil and gas boom.

In the meantime, the most recent oil discovery, made by BP and Chevron, enriches America’s offshore hydrocarbon arsenal in the U.S. Gulf.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles