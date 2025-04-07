US eyes June 2025 lease round to reclaim ‘energy dominance’ with fresh Gulf of America acreage

Back to overview
Authorities & Government
April 7, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The United States (U.S.) Department of the Interior has instructed its Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to hold the next scheduled oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America.

Illustration; Source: U.S. Department of the Interior

Since the U.S.’ Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) contains what the Interior Ministry says is a significant source of oil and gas for the nation’s energy supply, opening it for leasing is seen as central to securing energy dominance for the country. In line with this, BOEM hopes to publish a proposed notice of sale in June 2025.  

The round is expected to unleash domestic energy potential thought to have been blocked by the previous administration, since it contained three oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of America (known as Gulf of Mexico at the time) over the next five years, the fewest for a five-year program in U.S. history.

According to BOEM’s latest estimates of technically recoverable oil and gas resources in undiscovered fields in the Gulf of America include 29.59 billion barrels of oil and 54.84 trillion cubic feet of gas. 

“Unlike under President Biden, we will not leave our critical energy resources locked up when so many Americans are suffering through the unnecessarily high cost of living imposed by the previous administration,” underlined Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Unleashing America’s energy resources will lower prices at the pump, at the grocery store and across all aspects of American life while strengthening our national security.”   

The Interior Department says the OCS oil and gas activities generate billions of dollars from lease sales, rental fees, and royalties. As illustrated, this translates into state and federal funds for infrastructure, education, and public services.

Furthermore, the expanded OCS leasing is expected to generate tens of thousands of high-paying jobs, from exploration and production to service and supply chains.

Since the Department sees energy independence as a cornerstone of U.S. economic strength, national security, and global stability, it aims to reduce reliance on foreign producers that are perceived as unstable. By continuing to expand offshore capabilities, the country is expected to ensure affordable energy for consumers, strengthen domestic industry, and reinforce its role as an energy superpower.  

The American Petroleum Institute (API) welcomed the plan to hold a new lease sale, noting that robust offshore oil and natural gas development could generate over $8 billion in additional government revenue by 2040.

“API welcomes the administration’s efforts to fully leverage the Gulf of America’s vast resources as a critical source of government revenue, economic growth and energy security. This is an important step to restore a pro-American energy approach to federal offshore leasing, and we look forward to working with Secretary Burgum to advance American energy dominance,” said API’s Vice President of Upstream Policy, Holly Hopkins.

Before this, BOEM announced it was seeking public comments for a draft programmatic environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Gulf of Mexico regional OCS oil and gas lease sales in December 2025, which the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) saw as a step in the right direction.

However, its Director urged Congress and the new administration to reevaluate and revise the scaled-back program since it contained only three lease sales, and take steps to restore the leasing program to bolster investment in U.S. projects.

