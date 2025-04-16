Arabia I jack-up rig comes to PGA-5, where work will be carried out in Sergipe; Source: Petrobras
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Borr Drilling’s rig turns up in Brazil for oil & gas decom work with Petrobras (Gallery)

Borr Drilling’s rig turns up in Brazil for oil & gas decom work with Petrobras (Gallery)

Business Developments & Projects
April 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Brazilian state-owned energy giant Petrobras has disclosed the arrival of a jack-up rig, owned by Borr Drilling, a UK-headquartered offshore drilling contractor, in Brazilian waters, where it will undertake well decommissioning activities at oil and gas assets off the coast of Brazil.

Arabia I jack-up rig comes to PGA-5, where work will be carried out in Sergipe; Source: Petrobras

After Borr Drilling’s Arabia I jack-up rig won a four-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil, with a four-year unpriced option, the work was slated to begin in Q1 2025. Petrobras, which is determined to invest in the sustainable disposal of 26 offshore production units in Sergipe, confirmed the rig arrived on Sunday, April 13, in the Sergipe Basin for well decommissioning activities in the Guaricema field, located in shallow waters approximately 9 kilometers from the coast.

According to the Brazilian giant, these operations are part of its facilities decommissioning program in Sergipe, which foresees investments of around $1.7 billion in the region within the company’s Strategic and Business Plan for the period 2025 to 2029. The 2020-built Arabia I jack-up rig is of a Keppel FELS B Class design and can accommodate 150 people. With a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 feet (9.14 kilometers), the rig can work in water depths of 400 feet (about 122 meters). 

Related Article

With legs measuring almost 150 meters in height, equivalent to a 42-story skyscraper, and weighing 12,700 tons, equal to more than 12,000 popular cars, the self-elevating rig will perform intervention activities in oil and natural gas wells for their deactivation and capping. The initial campaign will last around seven months, with subsequent movement to other wells.

Moreover, Petrobras is adamant that these decommissioning activities reflect its commitment to ensuring the safe and sustainable closure of its assets, meeting the industry’s most stringent environmental standards for the end-of-life process related to assets that have had their production permanently halted. The implementation of required stages depends on approval and monitoring by the competent agencies, such as the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the Brazilian Navy, and IBAMA.

Arabia I jack-up rig and PGA-5, where work will be carried out in Sergipe; Source: Petrobras

Carlos Castilho, Petrobras’ General Manager of Decommissioning Projects, commented: “Petrobras is advancing its decommissioning processes in the Sergipe Basin, a natural step for assets with more than 25 years of production in a mature industry such as Brazil’s oil and gas industry. All work is being conducted using the best techniques and in line with current regulations.”

The Brazilian titan is expected to decommission 26 production units in Sergipe, bringing opportunities to the industry and the local supply chain. The Sergipe Basin is said to be the country’s second-largest in terms of the volume of decommissioning investments, right after the Campos Basin, which occupies the first place. Petrobras’ operational unit in the region, headquartered in Aracaju, is dedicated to decommissioning operations in the Sergipe-Alagoas, Rio Grande do Norte, and Ceará Basins.

The Brazilian energy heavyweight’s sustainability and decarbonization zest is spotlighted by its latest carbon dioxide (CO2) reinjection achievement in the Santos Basin pre-salt layer, which was achieved by 22 floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units that are capturing and reinjecting CO2 offshore Brazil.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles