Petrobras taps Portuguese firm for €250M oil platform work

Petrobras taps Portuguese firm for €250M oil platform work

May 30, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Empresa Construtora do Brasil, an affiliate of Portugal’s engineering group Mota-Engil, has secured a maintenance and construction contract with Brazilian state-owned energy giant Petrobras.

Valued at around 1.61 billion Brazilian reais, equivalent to approximately €250 million, the contract is set to last 48 months. Mota-Engil explained that the win strengthens its backlog in Brazil, a core market where it intends to reinforce its presence.

As reported by the Portuguese player, maintenance, construction, and assembly services on offshore oil platforms are included in the scope of the new contract.

More specifically, the work will entail piping installation, manufacture and installation of metal structures, as well as boiler making (opening and closing of vessels, filters, tanks, towers, heat exchangers), assembly of scaffolding, painting, and electrical and instrumentation maintenance and automation. 

In addition to handing out engineering contracts, Petrobras has been keeping busy with exploration and production-related developments at home.

Last week, the Brazilian giant kicked off production from the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Alexandre de Gusmão working in the Mero field in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

Chartered from SBM Offshore under a 22.5-year contract, the vessel joined the field’s four other FPSOs: Pioneiro de Libra, Guanabara, Sepetiba, and Marechal Duque de Caxias.

At the start of the month, Petrobras made a discovery containing “high-quality” oil with no contaminants in the 3-BRSA-1396D-SPS exploratory well in the Aram block, also in the Santos Basin.

