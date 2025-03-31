Back to overview
Constellation-operated jackup lands long-term gig with Petrobras

Business Developments & Projects
March 31, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Brazilian drilling contractor Constellation Oil Services Holding has won a new contract with compatriot state-owned energy giant Petrobras for a jackup drilling rig owned by ADES Holding, part of Saudi Arabia-headquartered ADES Group, which will be used for plug and abandonment (P&A) assignments offshore Brazil.

Alpha Star; Source: Constellation Oil Services

As disclosed by Constellation, the scope of work under the $170 million contract includes P&A assignments in shallow waters in the Sergipe, Alagoas, Ceará, and Potiguar basins off the coast of Brazil using the Admarine 511 jackup.

Run and operated by Constellation, the rig is set to remain under contract for a firm execution period of 1,143 days, with a possibility of extension for up to 472 days.

Rodrigo Ribeiro, CEO of Constellation, said: “We are excited to announce the signing of this new contract, marking our strategic return to shallow water operations and our entry into a promising market segment. This project is the second third-party owned asset to be operated by Constellation, aligning with our core competencies as Drilling Contractors and playing a vital role in Petrobras’ ambitious decommissioning plans.

“The initiative will progress in stages, commencing with the P&A of a significant number of wells currently connected to these fixed platforms. Based on the recent disclosures from Petrobras, we anticipate that this market will provide sustained demand for our services well beyond the duration of the contract.”

The Admarine 511 is a three-legged cantilever jack-up rig, model MSC CJ46-X100D, designed to operate in water depths up to 114 meters.

As disclosed by the Brazilian driller, the rig is already undergoing class inspection and adjustments to meet Brazilian regulations. The operator will have up to 210 days for mobilizing the rig from its current location in Bahrain to the South American country.

Earlier this month, Constellation confirmed the return of the Alpha Star rig to the fleet contracted by Petrobras after two and a half years. The unit kicked off a new three-year contract with the Brazilian oil and gas heavyweight in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Petrobras recently confirmed several hydrocarbon discoveries offshore Brazil, including in the Norte de Brava block in the Campos Basin, and the Aram block in the Santos Basin.

