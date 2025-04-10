Thor rig; Source: Crystal Offshore via LinkedIn
Home Fossil Energy Borr’s 2019-built rig leaves Asian yard to begin its new drilling gig

Business Developments & Projects
April 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

A jack-up rig, owned by Borr Drilling, a UK-headquartered offshore drilling contractor, has departed from a yard in Singapore to embark on a voyage toward its recently booked drilling assignment off the coast of Southeast Asia.

Crystal Offshore, which disclosed the departure of Borr’s Thor rig from its Singapore yard, confirmed that the rig has lined up drilling work in Asia. This follows the rig owner’s disclosure of a binding letter of award (LoA) for this jack-up with Vietsovpetro in Vietnam, Southeast Asia.

“Our team have efficiently and safely supported Thor during her duration in Singapore, meeting all the expectations on schedule. We extend our sincere thanks to Borr Drilling Management for their continued trust in our capabilities. Wishing the vessel and crew a safe and successful upcoming campaign in Asia,” highlighted Crystal Offshore.

The rig’s new job is for three wells, with an anticipated duration of 75 days. The assignment is scheduled to start this month. In light of this, the rig’s previously secured work, originally set to begin in May, will kick off in July, in direct continuation of the Vietsovpetro assignment.

Therefore, the jack-up is anticipated to stay busy through September 2025. The 2019-built Thor jack-up rig is of Keppel FELS Super B Class design and can accommodate 150 people. With a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet (10.67 kilometers), the rig can work in water depths of 400 feet (121.92 meters).

Borr Drilling recently revealed new jobs for two more rigs in its jack-up fleet and re-mobilization notices for three rigs previously suspended in Mexico.

The company also took delivery of the final unit in its multi-rig series from Seatrium almost a year before it was due.

