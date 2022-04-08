Boulder removal services wanted for Ostwind 3

April 8, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

German offshore transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz has issued a tender seeking boulder removal services on the cable route of the Ostwind 3 project.

The contract covers, but is not limited to, the provision and operation of all assets necessary for the works, removal of boulders, and reporting and interfacing with the employer and other relevant parties.

The aim of the project is to mitigate the risk of the presence of boulders in the cable installation corridor which could possibly hinder the cable installation or damage the cable installation spread.

In addition to the Ostwind 3, the tender also includes possible future projects in the Baltic Sea and North Sea.

Estimated value of the contract excluding VAT is €60 million and the expected duration is six years.

The deadline for the submission of applications for the tender is 9 May.

Ostwind 3 is the third offshore project for the grid connection of the wind farm areas to the northeast of Rügen island, following Ostwind 1 and Ostwind 2.

The wind farm area connecting to Ostwind 3, designated as O-1.3, is located in the area Westlich Adlergrund, north of the operating wind farms Wikinger and Arkona from 50Hertz’s operational grid connection project Ostwind 1.

Recently, the German TSO contracted Heinrich Hirdes EOD Services for UXO identification and removal works at the project.

The objective of the campaign is to mitigate the risk of UXO present in the cable installation corridors to ensure a safe installation of the Ostwind 3 export cables and offshore substation, including all route clearance and route preparation activities.