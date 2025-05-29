BP and EOG’s new offshore platform achieves first gas: Drilling ops coming next

Mento platform; Source: BP
Exploration & Production
May 29, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

EOG Resources Trinidad (EOG) and BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT), a subsidiary of the UK-based energy giant BP, are getting ready to embark on a multi-well drilling campaign after bringing online a new platform off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

Mento platform; Source: BP

The first gas milestone delivered through the connection of the initial discovery well to the Mento platform, which was constructed at the fabrication yard of Trinidad Offshore Fabricators Unlimited (TOFCO) in La Brea, marks the start-up of the Mento development, representing a 50/50 joint venture between bpTT and EOG, which acts as the operator. 

According to BP, the drilling campaign for the remaining seven gross wells will now begin on the platform. The Mento development features a 12-slot, attended facility off Trinidad’s southeast coast. This is one of the UK-headquartered energy giant’s ten major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027 as part of its strategy to grow its upstream segment. 

The company underlines that the production from Mento will make a significant contribution toward the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production expected from these ten projects. This is the fourth joint venture development between bpTT and EOG, following Sercan in 2016, Banyan in 2017, and EMZ in 2011.

David Campbell, bpTT’s President, emphasized: “I am proud to announce first gas from Mento with our partner EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd. For bpTT, this represents our second start-up this year and it is tangible proof of the benefits of partnering with others to bring much needed gas into production. The bpTT/EOG partnership is progressing well as we continue to work on our next joint venture project Coconut.” 

The duo is currently working on the Coconut gas development in the Columbus Basin under a similar joint venture arrangement, with the project start-up expected in 2027 off the southeast coast of Trinidad.

bpTT, which currently operates 12 offshore platforms, three subsea installations, and two onshore processing facilities, recently completed its infill drilling program in Trinidad and Tobago, announced the divestment of some of its mature assets, and booked Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA), combining SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7, for the Ginger gas project.

The firm’s third subsea development, Cypre, started production off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block in April 2025, as a tie-back to the Juniper platform. 

