Trinidadian field goes live as BP's second 'major' gas project this year

April 3, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT), a subsidiary of the UK-based energy giant BP, has delivered first gas at its project offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Juniper rig; Source: BP

bpTT’s third subsea development, Cypre, came online on April 3, 2025, the UK major said in a statement. The project will comprise seven wells tied back into the existing Juniper platform. At peak, it is envisaged to deliver around 45,000 boed, or approximately 250 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

The first phase of the development, encompassing four wells, was completed at the end of 2024. In November 2024, a pipe-laying vessel was getting ready for subsea installation work at the site. The project’s second phase is scheduled to kick off in the second half of this year.

William Lin, BP’s Executive Vice President (EVP) Gas and Low Carbon Energy, said: “Our focus is on consistent execution and safe delivery of major projects like Cypre. The second of 10 major projects across our global portfolio that we expect to start up by 2027, Cypre is also the first of a series of projects we will be bringing online in Trinidad to deliver gas to the nation and add value for bp.”

BP expects these ten projects to result in 250,000 barrels net of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined at their peak, and production from Cypre is expected to make a “significant” contribution to this.

Bringing the field online is in line with the UK major’s recently announced reset strategy to go back to its oil and gas roots and grow the upstream segment. 

bpTT president David Campbell pointed out that Cypre is another key milestone in his company’s strategy to maximize production from shallow water acreage using existing infrastructure

“The project not only reinforces our commitment to maintaining production but also plays a crucial role in satisfying our existing gas supply commitments. Cypre represents a significant investment in the country’s energy sector. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to continuing our collaboration with Government and other stakeholders to unlock Trinidad and Tobago’s energy future,” outlined Campbell.

The Cypre gas field is located 78 kilometers off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block, in water depth of approximately 80 metres. Cypre is 100% owned by bpTT, in which bp holds a 70% interest, with Repsol holding the remaining 30%.

BP described the Trinidadian project as its second major start-up of 2025, following the production from the second development phase of the Raven field, offshore Egypt, in February. 

This is also the third milestone this week for bpTT, following the final investment decision (FID) for the Ginger gas development and finding gas at the Frangipani exploration well.

