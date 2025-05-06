Mahogany A platform (illustration); Source: Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago
SLB confirms OneSubsea and Subsea7's Caribbean gig to breathe life into BP's gas project

SLB confirms OneSubsea and Subsea7’s Caribbean gig to breathe life into BP’s gas project

Project & Tenders
May 6, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered oil major BP has hired Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA), a strategic alliance combining the strengths of SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7, to handle work related to bringing its natural gas subsea development project off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago to life.

To this end, BP handed out what is deemed to be a substantial engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract to SLB’s OneSubsea JV and Subsea7 for the Ginger project offshore Trinidad and Tobago. The first gas is expected in 2027.

According to SLB, this is the first project awarded under the global framework agreement between BP and Subsea Integration Alliance partners. However, the deal builds on a long-standing relationship between these players.

Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea, commented: “When we first entered this long-term, strategic agreement with BP, it was with the intent of strengthening subsea project performance together.

“We believed that, by combining our skills, knowledge and experience more transparently, we could bring more projects over the line, more cost-effectively. Unlocking FID for Ginger is a significant win for this new way of working together and I am excited for what’s ahead, for both Ginger and beyond.”

The agreement is perceived to establish a new way of working by enabling system-level optimization through increased transparency and early engagement. The framework is said to define a novel commercial model that aligns incentives for accelerated and maximized value creation among all stakeholders throughout the life of the joint project.

The Ginger EPCI project will see SLB OneSubsea deliver not only four standardized vertical monobore subsea trees and tubing hangers, optimized for speed of delivery and installation, but also the first high-integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) manifold in the region, which will unlock considerable safety, efficiency, and environmental gains.

On the other hand, Subsea7 will provide a diver-installed tie-in system, a flexible production flowline, and associated infrastructure. Located off the southeast coast of the island of Trinidad, at water depths of up to 90 meters, the Ginger development will be BP’s fourth subsea project in this country in the Caribbean.

Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance, remarked: “This is an exciting and important project for our novel global framework with bp, which expands our EPCI collaboration to Trinidad and Tobago.

“Through the capability and agility of our partners Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea, we provide key assets and expertise to create value for the long-term and deliver the best possible total cost of ownership on the Ginger project.”

This is one of BP’s ten major projects, which are expected to flip on the production switch between 2025 and 2027. With the capacity to produce an average gas production of 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak, Ginger will entail four subsea wells and subsea trees tied back to its existing Mahogany B platform.

