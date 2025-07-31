BP renews EnerMech’s contract for work across Caribbean platforms

BP's Cassia platform offshore Trinidad and Tobago (for illustration purposes); Source: BP
July 31, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Aberdeen-headquartered integrated solutions specialist EnerMech has won a contract extension for work carried out on platforms offshore Trinidad and Tobago operated by bpTT, the Trinidadian affiliate of the UK’s energy giant BP.

Thanks to the two-year extension of the contract originally secured in 2022, the Scottish player will continue providing crane operations on 12 offshore platforms bpTT has a stake in offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition to the offshore platforms, BP’s Trinidadian assets encompass three subsea installations and two onshore processing facilities.

EnerMech’s scope under the extended contract includes crane operations, preventive and corrective maintenance, minor modifications, and offshore audits. Additionally, onshore technical, HSE, and planning support will also be provided as part of the deal.

According to EnerMech’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charles Davison Jr., BP Trinidad and Tobago operations collectively contribute around 50% of the nation’s natural gas output. Davison Jr. added that the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and South America mark key growth geographies for his company.

Al Murray, Operations & Maintenance Manager, Lifting Solutions at EnerMech, said: “Our strong working relationship with bp has been a key factor in the continuation of this contract, and the foundations laid over the last three years will be crucial to the continued success of the operations.”

One of the offshore developments bpTT has a stake in in the Caribbean country recently achieved first gas when a well was connected to the Mento platform. bpTT participates in the project through a 50:50 joint venture with EOG, which is the operator.

