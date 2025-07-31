FPSO Agogo; Source: Azule Energy
BP-Eni JV marks first oil milestone from Yinson Production's carbon capture-enhanced FPSO

Exploration & Production
July 31, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Azule Energy, a 50/50 independent joint venture between the UK-headquartered BP and Italy’s Eni, has achieved the start of oil production from its project off the coast of Angola, which is connected to a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel that comes with carbon capture technology to decarbonize operations.

FPSO Agogo; Source: Azule Energy

The Angolan energy producer describes the beginning of oil production from its Agogo Integrated West Hub (Agogo IWH) project as a historic milestone, which represents the first FPSO deployment offshore Angola since the Angolan National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) was established in 2019 and the first major project since Azule Energy was created in 2022.

Adriano Mongini, CEO of Azule Energy, emphasized: “The startup of the Agogo IWH project, sanctioned just months after Azule Energy’s formation, represents a defining moment for our company. It demonstrates not only our technical capabilities but also our firm commitment to supporting Angola’s energy landscape.

“This achievement advances our production goals whilst showcasing our dedication to responsible energy practices through pioneering emission reduction initiatives. We are immensely proud to contribute to Angola’s energy future and to set new standards for environmental responsibility in offshore operations.”

Azule Energy handed Yinson Production a $5.7 billion contract in February 2023 for the FPSO Agogo, which sailed away on February 20, 2025, from Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) Shipyard in Shanghai, China. The unit reached its destination in May 2025 to be deployed at Block 15/06 offshore Angola, unlocking the potential of the Agogo and Ndungu fields. 

With a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day, the FPSO sports carbon-reduction technologies, including what is said to be the industry’s first pilot post-combustion carbon capture system on such a unit. The Agogo project, which was fast-tracked in 29 months, is set to deliver up to 175,000 barrels a day, transforming Angola’s energy future.

The Angolan energy player underlined: “The Agogo FPSO reflects the industry’s commitment to technological innovation and a lower-emissions future. With this sustainability-focused agenda, it integrates a variety of advanced solutions designed to minimise operational environmental impact while maximising operational efficiency. At a time when much is said about the negative effects of carbon emissions on the environment, Agogo has the unique characteristic of being a ‘green’ FPSO.

“All topside and marine systems have been designed to be fully electric. The Agogo FPSO features a pilot carbon capture and utilisation/storage (CCUS) unit to recover remaining CO2 volumes, making it a pioneer in Angola and globally with this type of pilot-scale technology. Additionally, the FPSO benefits from combined cycle power generation.”

The vessel, which features innovative carbon capture technology and sustainable power systems and is perceived to be on track to become the country’s first carbon-neutral FPSO, is seen as the centerpiece of the Agogo Integrated West Hub project, operated by Azule Energy in Block 15/06, with a 36.84% stake alongside partners: Sonangol P&P (36.84%) and Sinopec International (26.32%).

Paulino Jerónimo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ANPG, highlighted: “This new milestone that we have recorded in the Agogo Project reinforces our certainty that we have made the right investment in technological innovation and the valorisation of Angola’s natural resources, in an industry where it is essential to combine sustainability, efficiency and inclusion procedures.

“It is worth highlighting that this is an FPSO prepared to reduce carbon emissions, aligning with energy transition objectives. Furthermore, it demonstrates a strong investment in national human capital, with 80% of the workforce comprised of Angolans.”

The combined Agogo and Ndungu fields’ estimated reserves amount to approximately 450 million barrels, with projected peak production of 175,000 barrels per day, produced via two FPSOs: Agogo and Ngoma.

“With these pioneering initiatives together with a number of carbon compensation projects that are under implementation, ANPG and the Block 15/06 contractor group are introducing the first FPSO in Angola where operational carbon emissions are fully offset,” emphasized Azule Energy.

