BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies hire Halliburton for carbon capture and storage monitoring

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
August 5, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-headquartered oilfield services player Halliburton has secured a contract with the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), a joint venture of BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, to deliver completions and downhole monitoring services for the UK’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Developed some 75 kilometers east of Flamborough Head, the NEP project will comprise an onshore CO2 gathering network, compression facilities and a 145-kilometer offshore pipeline connected to subsea injection facilities in the Endurance saline aquifer located around 1,000 meters below the seabed.

This infrastructure will initially serve the Teesside-based East Coast Cluster (ECC) carbon capture projects – NZT Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture – that were selected for first connection to NEP by DESNZ in March 2023 as part of the UK’s cluster sequencing process for carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS).

For the project, Halliburton will manufacture and deliver the majority of the equipment from its UK completion manufacturing facility in Arbroath.

“Halliburton is pleased to develop and deliver innovative well completions and monitoring solutions for this groundbreaking carbon storage project,” said Jean-Marc Lopez, Senior Vice President, Europe, Eurasia, and Sub-Saharan Africa region at Halliburton. “This project allows expansion of our completions activity and showcases Halliburton’s leadership in CCS projects. We look forward to the opportunity to deliver our services to support the NEP project.”

Construction of the CCS project is expected to begin this year, while the first injection could come as early as 2027 and start up in 2028. With a permitted injection rate of 4 million tons annually, averaged over a duration of 25 years, this could reach a total of 100 million tons.

U.S.-headquartered offshore drilling company Noble Corporation has been selected to drill six firm wells for the project using its Noble Innovator jack-up rig, slated to begin in Q3 2026, while Expro has been appointed to deliver integrated well testing services. SLB will deploy its Sequestri carbon storage solutions portfolio to construct six carbon storage wells.

