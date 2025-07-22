SLB adds first UK offshore CO2 storage project to its to-do list
July 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Texax-headquartered energy technology company SLB has secured a contract to deliver carbon storage solutions for the UK’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, developed by a joint venture of BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies.

Source: SLB

For the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) project, SLB will deploy its Sequestri carbon storage solutions portfolio, said to include technologies specifically engineered and qualified for the development of carbon storage sites, to construct six carbon storage wells.

The project scope includes drilling, measurement, cementing, fluids, completions, wireline and pumping services.

“Technologies and services tailored for carbon storage will play a critical role in shifting the economics and safeguarding the integrity of carbon storage projects before and after the FID,” said Katherine Rojas, Senior Vice President of Industrial Decarbonization at SLB. “We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking CCS project in the UK, leveraging the proven carbon storage technologies in our Sequestri portfolio and our extensive expertise delivering complex CCS projects around the world.”

Being developed around 75 kilometers east of Flamborough Head, the NEP project will comprise an onshore CO2 gathering network, compression facilities and a 145-kilometer offshore pipeline connected to subsea injection facilities in the Endurance saline aquifer located around 1,000 meters below the seabed.

This infrastructure will initially serve the Teesside-based East Coast Cluster (ECC) carbon capture projects – NZT Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture – that were selected for first connection to NEP by DESNZ in March 2023 as part of the UK’s cluster sequencing process for carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS).

Construction is expected to begin this year, while the first injection could come as early as 2027 and start up in 2028. With a permitted injection rate of 4 million tons annually, averaged over a duration of 25 years, this could reach a total of 100 million tons.

U.S.-headquartered offshore drilling company Noble Corporation has been selected to drill six firm wells for the NEP project using its Noble Innovator jack-up rig, slated to begin in Q3 2026, while Expro has been appointed to deliver integrated well testing services.

BP, which is the operator, and Equinor each have 45% stakes in the project, while 10% is held by TotalEnergies.

