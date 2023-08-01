Argos semi-submersible offshore platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; Source: BP
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy BP’s profit takes a hard hit while oil & gas keep flowing and energy transition gathers speed
Premium

BP’s profit takes a hard hit while oil & gas keep flowing and energy transition gathers speed

August 1, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered oil and gas giant BP has revealed solid results for the second quarter of 2023, however, this represents a 70 per cent decrease on a year-over-year basis due to the drop in oil and gas prices dealing a blow to the oil major’s profit. This did not stop the UK player from continuing to provide more energy while pursuing its transition agenda towards green and lower carbon sources of supply. This is hammered home by the offshore wind pipeline of projects jumping to almost 80 per cent while the hydrogen one rose up 60 per cent since the end of last year.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Argos semi-submersible offshore platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; Source: BP