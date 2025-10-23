Illustration; Source: Petrobras
Petrobras expands Brazilian oil & gas offshore acreage with two blocks

Petrobras expands Brazilian oil & gas offshore acreage with two blocks

October 23, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras has enlarged its oil and gas footprint in Brazilian waters with two blocks, secured in the public session of the 3rd Cycle of the Open Acreage of Production Sharing (OPP) conducted by the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP).

While disclosing the results of ANP’s bidding process, where seven blocks were on offer in the Campos and Santos basins during the latest bid round, Petrobras confirmed the acquisition of two blocks in the Campos Basin for which it submitted offers during the 3rd Cycle of the Permanent Production Sharing Offer, securing 100% of the bids submitted.

The Brazilian giant got the Jaspe block in partnership with Equinor Brasil Energia, a subsidiary of Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor. As a result, the consortium will have Petrobras as the operator, holding a 60% stake, with Equinor holding the remaining 40%.

The Brazilian titan also fully acquired the Citrino block. According to the company, the percentage of surplus oil to be made available to the Federal Union was the sole criterion adopted by the ANP to determine the winning bid, as the fixed value of the signing bonus was already established in the tender notice.

In light of this, the signing bonus to be paid by the company in March 2026 amounts to approximately R$37 million (around $6.87 million). Petrobras claims that participation in this bid round is aligned with its long-term strategy, ensuring the incorporation of almost 2,300 square kilometers into its portfolio of exploratory areas.

The Brazilian giant is convinced that the participation also reinforces its position as the leading operator of oil fields located in ultra-deep waters, enhancing its ability to replenish reserves and secure its future.

The award of these two offshore blocks comes after Petrobras obtained authorization for the drilling of the Morpho well in block FZA-M-59, located in the Foz do Amazonas basin.

Earlier this year, nine companies secured exploration rights for several Brazilian offshore blocks on offer at the 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle held by ANP.

