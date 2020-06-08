BSH awards ecological survey contract for German offshore wind zone

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has awarded BioConsult SH with a contract for ecological investigations of benthos and fish in the N-6.6 and N-6.7 offshore wind areas.

The company will carry out the preliminary investigation of the areas to assess their suitability for the construction of offshore wind farms and to prepare them for a government tender.

The scope includes studying the epifauna and the fish fauna with the treecreeper and the infauna with grabs.

The two-year study will be carried out in three campaigns, this autumn, in spring and autumn 2021.

In September 2019, BSH announced it is launching the next round of preliminary investigations on the two offshore wind farm areas.

N-6.6 is expected to support a capacity of 630 MW and N-6.7 will support a wind farm with a capacity of 270 MW.

If deemed suitable, the areas will be tendered in 2024 and put into operation in 2029.