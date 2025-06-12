N-Sea awards SCA contract for cable-laying vessel deck spread
June 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UAE’s Subsea Cable Assets (SCA) has secured a contract from the Netherlands-headquartered N-Sea Group covering the full design, manufacturing, delivery, and commissioning of a cable installation deck spread for the cable-laying vessel (CLV) Altera.

Source: SCA

The scope is said to include a 4,500-tonne carousel, a loading tower with integrated tensioner, a 15-tonne track deck tensioner, a quadrant handling system, as well as cable tracks, sliding banks, quadrants, winches, and a retractable cable chute arrangement.

According to SCA, the delivery and installation on the vessel are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

To execute the contract, SCA will work alongside its established supply chain partners Enersea, MacArtney Offshore Wind Solutions, and FABTECH Group.

“SCA (Subsea Cable Assets) is pleased to announce to have been awarded a contract by N-Sea Group for the full design, manufacturing, delivery, and commissioning of a comprehensive cable installation deck spread for the CLV Altera,” said the company in a social media post. 

“Another exciting milestone for SCA in continuing its support for the energy transition, one cable at a time.”

To remind, in the summer of 2024, Neptune Marine and N-Sea launched what is said to be the first dedicated cable repair and installation vessel, following the conversion of an anchored barge.

In May, UXOcontrol, a Netherlands-based subsidiary of N-Sea Group, announced plans to begin UXO-related operations at a UK offshore wind farm at the start of the month.

In December 2024, SCA started producing cable carousels for Sumitomo Electric’s cable manufacturing facility in Scotland. The Dubai-based EPIC contractor SCA appointed the Dutch Enersea to design six cable carousels and loading towers for the Japanese end customer.

