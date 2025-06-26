Bureau Veritas classes TMS Tankers’ new 114,000 dwt eco-friendly vessel

Back to overview
Certification & Classification
June 26, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Classification society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has classed Greek shipowner TMS Tankers’ latest vessel LAMU – an eco-friendly 114,000 dwt product tanker – at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) shipyard in China.

Courtesy of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV)

A formal delivery signing meeting took place in May 2025 at the shipyard.

The vessel, said to be the first of its kind for TMS Tankers and the first prototype of its class approved and classed by BV, reportedly represents a new generation of green LRII-type tankers. As disclosed, it was developed with a focus on “sustainability, compliance, and Arctic-capable resilience.”

Measuring 248.8 meters in length with a beam of 44 meters and a depth of 21.5 meters, LAMU is powered by a single engine and propeller system. According to BV, it features a pre-swirl stator and vortex fin, and its hull form has undergone multiple optimization rounds to maximize fuel efficiency and minimize emissions.

BV revealed that it has been closely involved throughout the design approval and construction process, verifying compliance with international standards and BV Rules, adding that the vessel meets the Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers (CSR-H). It is understood that the vessel is equipped with both a desulphurization tower and a High-Pressure Selective Catalytic Reduction (HPSCR) unit to meet current IMO SOx and NOx emissions regulations.

As informed, LAMU is designed for global operations, including navigation in ice-prone waters. It reportedly holds the BV ICE CLASS IC Ice Strengthening Class Notation and features ice navigation enhancements, including a ballast tank bubble blowing system and electrically heated PV valves.

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “We are delighted to support TMS Tankers and COSCO Yangzhou on this important project. LAMU is an excellent example of how advanced design and sustainable technology can be successfully integrated to meet evolving regulatory and environmental demands. This delivery underscores our ongoing collaboration with both TMS Tankers and the COSCO shipyard, reaffirming a shared commitment to innovation, compliance, and environmental stewardship in the maritime sector.”

TMS Tankers stated: “We are thrilled to welcome MV LAMU into our fleet, an important milestone that embodies TMS Tankers’ dedication to sustainable shipping. As our first next-generation green LRII tanker, this delivery reflects our vision to integrate cutting-edge design with operational excellence. We extend our gratitude to Bureau Veritas for their invaluable technical expertise and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry for their exceptional craftsmanship. LAMU sets the course for our ongoing fleet modernization, and reinforces our commitment to driving the maritime industry toward a low-carbon future.”

COSCO noted: “The successful delivery of MV LAMU marks a significant milestone in the deep collaboration among COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, BV, and TMS Tankers. As the builder, we have always adhered to the philosophy of ‘green shipbuilding and intelligent construction,’ integrating BV’s technical specifications and TMS’s operational needs into the design and construction process. We look forward to using this cooperation as a starting point to continuously provide the industry with green ship solutions that combine technological leadership and commercial viability, supporting the global maritime low-carbon transition.”

