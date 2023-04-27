BV approves Technip Energies’ floating CO2 storage and injection concept

April 27, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

French engineering company Technip Energies has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from compatriot classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) for its Offshore C-Hub concept.

Technip’s Offshore C-Hub concept is a floating vessel that receives liquid CO2 from shuttle tankers, provides buffer storage of liquid CO2 in its hull and continuous injection of the CO2 into an offshore aquifer or depleted reservoir.

The solution features the following key functions:

Process topsides to continuously inject the CO2 at the required pressure and temperature of the geological reservoir;

Storage of liquid CO2 parcel and buffer volumes in the cargo area;

Offloading of the liquid CO2 parcel from liquid CO2 carriers in offshore conditions; and

Permanent mooring offshore above the injection wells, minimising the subsea system.

Its storage volumes can be adapted to each project specificities and associated logistic chain deployed to transport the CO2 (e.g temporary storage capacities could range from 20,000 to 40,000m3), Technip explains.

According to the company, this concept offers a reliable, safe and cost-effective solution for the permanent storage of CO2 in offshore reservoirs.

“We are committed to developing sustainable and innovative solutions including carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) solutions to decarbonise the industry and support its clients’ net zero goals”, Technip Energies said in a social media update.

The French firm, together with deepC Store and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), is developing a floating, carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub, which is described as “the first large-scale offshore multi-user hub” in the Asia Pacific region.

In September 2022, the trio executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations of the CO2 floating storage and injection (FSI) hub facility scope for the CStore1 project.

Based on the agreement between the three firms, Technip Energies will provide FEED and EPC services for the FSI hub using its Offshore C-Hub technology, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will provide operation and maintenance services for this FSI hub.