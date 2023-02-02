BV awards world’s first AiP for vessel cyber resilience

February 2, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to Japanese shipping major MOL for the basic design of a ship network with cyber resilience measures.

MOL developed the basic design in compliance with the Unified Requirement (UR) E26 “Cyber resilience of ships” issued by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS). The Japanese firm is the first company in the world to receive an AiP for UR E26.

UR E26 is a mandatory requirement covering vessels for which construction contracts are signed on or after 1 January 2024.

It aims to ensure the secure integration of both operational marine equipment and IT-related equipment such as onboard PCs into the vessel’s network from the design through its operational life.

UR E26 stipulates that ship equipment manufacturers, shipyards, shipowners, and other parties involved should incorporate appropriate cyber resilience measures at each stage of design, development, implementation, and operation from their own standpoint.

MOL will continue to promote the improvement of safe operation and digital transformation safely by improving vessel cyber resilience.

Earlier on, MOL announced the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1.,” which aims to achieve group-wide net-zero greenhouse (GHG) emissions by 2050 through five strategies.

In line with its decarbonisation strategy, Japanese shipping company has recently signed a collaboration agreement with Nagasaki Prefecture Department of Industrial and Labor Affairs to develop and promote renewable energy projects and shipbuilding-related industries in the prefecture.