C-Innovation wins BP extension for RLWI services in Gulf of Mexico

February 1, 2021

C-Innovation, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, has secured a one-year contract extension with BP for riserless light well intervention (RLWI) in the Gulf of Mexico.

Currently mobilised, the vessel Island Venture and team are in the field working on one of BP’s assets now.

The initial RLWI contract with BP called for both mechanical and hydraulic acid stimulations.

C-I’s flagships, the Island Venture and Island Performer, also the only RLWI vessels operating in the GOM, executed the project.

The work took place in water depths of up to 2,000 metres on different assets within the GOM.

C-I will supply and complete all project management and engineering to provide a complete RLWI system. It will utilise Baker Hughes’ 7 Series subsea well intervention system; a hydraulic stimulation kit from Caltex Oil Tools; and the full suite of Halliburton’s numerous wireline, E-Line, coil tubing and pumping units.

David Sheetz, vice president of CI said:

“The RLWI approach offers tremendous increases in efficiency for well interventions at nearly half the cost of performing rig-based interventions.

According to Sheetz, this allows for logging and simulating a much broader portfolio of wells for increased production.

“We look forward to extending our offering of RLWI to numerous clients in the GOM and worldwide, providing a complete offering which includes all services under a single solution provider to best utilise personnel and resources.”

Dino Chouest, president of CI also noted: “We are proud to continue growing our relationship with BP on the RWLI projects. C-Innovation is committed to supporting our clients along the path of reducing greenhouse gas emissions during our operations.

“This project showed a significant reduction in emissions when compared to traditional methods used today. This is an example of how we aid our clients in providing innovative, cost saving solutions all while reducing the carbon footprint and not compromising the end result.”