Estonian firm delivers subsea templates for Aker BP

Marketex Offshore Constructions wraps up subsea template deliveries for Aker BP
May 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Estonia-based Marketex Offshore Constructions (MOC), a subsidiary of BLRT Grupp, has completed the delivery of ten subsea templates for Norwegian oil and gas player Aker BP’s Yggdrasil area development offshore Norway.

Source: Marketex Offshore Constructions

According to MOC, the first six units were handed over earlier in 2024, while the final batch was shipped to Norway following a formal ceremony at the company’s Estonian facility this month, May 2025.

“The Yggdrasil project is a perfect example of what can be achieved through the dedication of a committed workforce,” Marketex Offshore Constructions said. 

“The project’s success has been greatly supported by the close cooperation between Marketex Offshore Constructions, Aker Solutions, OneSubsea, and Aker BP ASA — a collaboration without which this achievement would not have been possible.”

The Norwegian Ambassador to Estonia, Marius Dirdal, attended the handover ceremony, underlining the importance of Norwegian-Estonian collaboration in the offshore sector. Including the Yggdrasil units, MOC has now delivered 18 subsea templates globally.

“Many thanks to the clients of Marketex Offshore Constructions who placed their trust in our subsidiary. We look forward to working with you in the future,” the company said.

Comprising Hugin, Fulla, and Munin license groups, the Yggdrasil area is located between the Alvheim and Oseberg fields in the North Sea. After Aker BP and its partners, Equinor and PGNiG Upstream Norway, made a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Yggdrasil area in 2022, which was approved by the Norwegian Parliament in 2023, the first steel plates for Hugin A were cut at Aker Solutions’ Stord yard later that year.

In July 2024, Aker BP installed the first five of the nine subsea templates built by MOC for its “major” North Sea project.

