C-Innovation wraps up Mad Dog Spar work
C-Innovation has installed several stem clamps for BP beneath the Mad Dog Spar in the Gulf of Mexico.
For the purpose of the project, C-I used its subsea inspection, maintenance and repair and ROV vessel, MV Dove.
Throughout the planning process, the ROV went through some modification to mitigate the risks for C-I and BP assets.
This included armoring with Lexan polycarbonate and design of new manipulator mounting subframes.
Specifically, the new subframes extended the reach of the manipulators by 12 inches.
Additionally, C-I set up enhanced manipulator controls systems.
The company delivered the project 10 days ahead of BP’s schedule.
Ryan Combs, project manager, C-Innovation, said:
“C-I was engaged by BP early in the project lifecycle to provide input into the design of the subsea hardware and installation capabilities of the ROV, which would face limited access to the installation location beneath the facility.
“The C-I project team engaged with the ROV operations groups, offshore managers and tooling group in order to evaluate the risks involved with the execution of the project and ultimately secured a successful outcome.”
Adam Kluge, BP ARP, said:
“C-I overcame some complex demands with a challenging method of installation in very tight working quarters within the structure and did so safely, with great skill, in half the anticipated timeframe.
“The success of the execution was directly attributable to excellent teamwork and communication throughout each phase.”
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
C-Innovation picks Okeanus kit for Brazil ops
Okeanus has delivered two integrated, skid-mounted winches and A-Frame LARS to C-Innovation, in Braz...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 25 days ago
TechnipFMC deploys two new Gemini ROVs for Shell
TechnipFMC ROV Services has recently deployed two new Gemini ROV systems for Shell, operating on con...Posted: 25 days ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Panther ROV inspects Gulf of Mexico pipelines
Survey and ROV services operator ACSM selected electric Saab Seaeye Panther XT vehicle for pipeline ...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Forum wraps up XLX-C ROV harbour trials
Forum Energy Technologies’ remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the Perry XLX-C, has completed harbour t...Posted: 3 months ago