Cable works at Arcadis Ost 1 in full swing

March 17, 2023, by Adnan Memija

JDR Cable Systems has begun the subsea cable termination and testing works on behalf of its client Parkwind for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.

Vos Prodect (Illustration)

In 2021, JDR won a contract to supply, test, and terminate 45 kilometres of 33 kV array cable that will connect the wind farm’s 27 MHI Vestas V174-9.5MW wind turbines.

The sealed cable hang-off systems were delivered by the UK company, Vos Prodect.

The wind farm, which produced its first power in January this year, is located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of Germany, and has a capacity of up to 257 MW.

The offshore site covers an area of approximately 29 square kilometres, with water depths ranging from 4 to 50 metres.

The project includes a HV/MV offshore substation to connect the wind farm to the grid. The converter station was installed by the Scaldis crane ship Gulliver on its monopile foundation at the project site in June 2022.

The offshore wind farm’s substation will collect green power generated by the Vestas V174-9.5MW wind turbines at Arcadis Ost 1, transform the power to a level of 220 kV, and export it onshore to the German 50Hertz grid connection point in Lubmin.

Once fully commissioned later this year, the wind farm is expected to provide enough electricity to cover the needs of up to 300,000 German households.