Canadian and Vietnamese hydrogen associations forge strategic ties

June 12, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Canadian Hydrogen Association (CHA) and the Vietnam ASEAN Hydrogen Club (VAHC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and deployment of zero-emission hydrogen solutions.

As disclosed, the partnership will include the sharing of industry reports, educational materials, and best practices, while facilitating the exchange of information on government policies, regulatory frameworks, and incentives relevant to the hydrogen sector. Furthermore, it is expected to encompass the co-organization of seminars, webinars, and networking events in both Vietnam and Canada.

Both organizations have agreed to explore opportunities for clean hydrogen procurement and hydrogen-based energy applications.

Nicolas Hilario, Interim President and CEO of the CHA, commented: “We look forward to partnering with our colleagues at VAHC to advance the hydrogen economies in our respective countries. This is an immense opportunity to increase trade within the ASEAN context as we share many similarities in our energy and transportation sectors and the sharing of best practices will be to our mutual interest.”

Le Ngoc Anh Minh, Chairman of the VAHC, said: “The CHA is the first hydrogen association that we have partnership in the American continent. We will enhance collaboration with CHA to promote hydrogen technologies, project development, joint seminars and sharing knowledge to build strong hydrogen communities in Vietnam, ASEAN and Canada, toward our Asia Pacific net-zero journey.”

To note, the Canadian Hydrogen Association (CHA) is a national, non-profit association that represents industry, academia, end-users, and other stakeholders in Canada’s hydrogen sector. It reportedly supports nearly 200 members across Canada and provincial affiliates in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

As for the Vietnam ASEAN Hydrogen Club (VAHC), it is a platform established to build a hydrogen community in Vietnam and across the ASEAN region. It is understood that it brings together policymakers, scientists, researchers, project developers, investors, and climate change advocates.

