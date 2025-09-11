An offshore platform
Canadian player acquires acreage in Namibia's exploration hotspot

Project & Tenders
September 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Canada’s Stamper Oil & Gas has completed the acquisition of fellow Canadian firm BISP Exploration, which enabled it to get the latter’s interests in blocks offshore Namibia.

Illustration; Source: Stamper Oil & Gas

As disclosed by Stamper, the transaction was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. A wholly owned subsidiary of the company merged with BISP to form an amalgamated entity called Amalco, which then became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamper.

BISP previously purchased stakes in five Namibian blocks held under four licenses by Rock Oil and Gas and its subsidiaries.

“We are adjacent a blocks with planned drilling activity and super major interest. We will be looking to work with our operators and create value by getting partners to come into our blocks for seismic and drilling commitments. Namibia has been a very exciting place for exploration for the past three years and we look forward to that continuing,” said Stamper.

The transaction gave the Canadian player access to Orange Basin’s PEL 107 (32.9% working interest, covering block 2712A), Walvis Basin’s PEL 106 and PEL 98 (5% carried interest in both, with the former covering two blocks, 2011B, and 2111A, and the latter block 2213), and Lüderitz/Orange Basin’s PEL 102 (20% carried interest, block 2614B).

Source: Stamper

The Orange basin assets are located northwest of oil and gas discoveries made by Rhino Resources, Galp Energia, and TotalEnergies, while Chevron is planning to drill a well in the Walvis basin in 2026 or 2027. Furthermore, the asset in the southern portion of the Luderitz basin is situated north of the Kudu Gas Field, where drilling is expected to start later in 2025.

Related Article

With the transaction closing, Stamper’s former CEO, Bryson Goodwin, has resigned, with Grayson Andersen, CEO of BISP, taking his place. Andersen has over 25 years of global oil and gas and capital markets experience, having worked in Canada, the United Kingdom, South America, and Africa.

