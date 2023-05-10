Capital Product Partners boost fleet with Asterix I LNG carrier
Back to overview
Home LNG Capital Product Partners CEO pinpoints LNG segment as ‘particularly interesting’ for growth
Premium

Capital Product Partners CEO pinpoints LNG segment as ‘particularly interesting’ for growth

May 10, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Greece-based shipping company Capital Product Partners L.P., which is engaged in the seaborne transportation of natural gas, containerized goods and dry cargo, has set sights on exploring further growth in the LNG space.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 12,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 2 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 2 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Start your free trial
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 12,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Yearly subscription

€ 125/ year

Save 16%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Illustration only; Courtesy of Capital Gas