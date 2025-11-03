Captain Arctic, powered by wind and sun, launched in Dubai

Goltens
November 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The hull of Captain Arctic, a near-zero emission exploration vessel designed for sustainable cruising in some of the planet’s most fragile environments, has been launched in Dubai.

The launching ceremony took place last week following the successful completion of hull fabrication, the UAE-based engineering company Goltens said.

As explained, the milestone marks the culmination of months of engineering excellence, precision fabrication, and international collaboration between the vessel’s French owner, Selar, Mauritius-based shipyard Chantier Naval de l’Ocean Indien (CNOI), and Goltens.

Heading to the Indian Ocean, the hull is bound for Mauritius, where the Indian Ocean Shipyard will take over the construction of the next-generation polar expedition vessel.

The Captain Arctic is said to represent “a new era in environmentally conscious vessel design”. Measuring 69 meters in length, the vessel will rely primarily on renewable energy sources – harnessing wind propulsion through rigid sails integrated with photovoltaic solar panels – to achieve an up to 90% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to conventional ships.

Specifically, the 35-meter-high sails can be retracted when needed. Built to endure the harshest weather, they are made of aluminum and fitted with 2,000 square meters of solar panels.

“This vessel is not only a technological triumph but also a symbol of what can be achieved when innovation, craftsmanship, and environmental responsibility align,” Sandeep Seth, CEO of Goltens Worldwide, commented.

Goltens Dubai’s project scope encompassed full hull fabrication, fabrication of king post and supplying and installing products such as water tight doors. The launch now transitions the project into the next phase – outfitting, systems integration, and commissioning – bringing the Captain Arctic closer to its maiden voyage through Arctic waters.

Once operational, the Captain Arctic will serve as a platform for sustainable exploration and luxury hospitality.

To remind, the keel-laying ceremony for the eco-friendly Arctic cruise vessel took place in late November 2024.

