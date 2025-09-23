Carbon Destroyer 1
Carbon Destroyer 1 leaves shipyard, readies for CO2 transport in Europe

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
September 23, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Carbon Destroyer 1, the ‘first’ European-built offshore CO2 carrier, has been transported from Royal Niestern Sander shipbuilding yard to the Dutch Port of Delfzijl.

This event is said to mark another major step in the construction of the first European-built dedicated offshore CO2 carrier that will enable carbon capture and storage (CCS) across Europe.

Assisted by various Wagenborg tugs, the Carbon Destroyer 1 – measuring 149,95 meters in length and 15,90 meters in beam – was safely assisted through the 16m wide sea locks to the Port of Delfzijl.

The minimal clearance in the lock demonstrates that this is the largest type of ship ever built on the landward side of the dikes in the north of the Netherlands, as per Royal Wagenborg.

The CO2 carrier is based on the EasyMax ship type. With a hold volume exceeding 625,000 cft, the CO2 is designed to carry about 5,000 tons of liquified CO2. This vessel type is said to represent “a breakthrough” in fuel-efficient ship design for the shipping and offshore markets.

In the upcoming period, the vessel will be prepared for its carbon capture and storage duties on the Danish North Sea, working as part of the Greensand project. Various specialized and highly sophisticated systems and equipment will be installed, including CO2 storage tanks, retractable thrusters, and a dynamic positioning 2 system. This will enable transport of captured carbon dioxide from industrial emitters to permanent storage facilities in the ambitious Greensand Future project led by INEOS Energy.

As such, this vessel will play an integral role in enabling large-scale carbon capture and storage projects that are essential for Europe’s climate strategy.

Last year, British multinational chemical company INEOS and Dutch shipowner Royal Wagenborg signed a multi-year contract for the deployment of the groundbreaking CO₂ carrier, in the presence of HM King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and HM King Frederik of Denmark.

Under the deal, INEOS Energy agreed to buy the CO2 carrier newbuild based on Wagenborg’s EasyMax design.

The two companies launched and named the newbuilding in mid-May 2025.

To note, the CO2 in the first phase of the Greensand Future project will be captured and liquified at Danish biomethane production plants, transported to the Port of Esbjerg, and then shipped by Royal Wagenborg to the Nini West reservoir to be stored 1,800 meters below the seabed.

