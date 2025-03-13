Wagenborg
Wagenborg: Construction progress of 'world's first' CO2 carrier reaches next phase

Wagenborg: Construction progress of ‘world’s first’ CO2 carrier reaches next phase

March 13, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Royal Wagenborg, a Netherlands-based shipowner and operator, has revealed a ‘crucial’ progress update on the construction of what is being hailed as “the world’s first CO2 carrier.”

Credit: Royal Wagenborg

As disclosed on March 11, 2025, the aft ship, which houses the main engine and other essential systems, has been transported at the local shipyard Royal Niestern Sander, where the vessel is being built for INEOS.

According to the Dutch shipping player, the aft ship was carried to the quay side using self-propelled modular trailers (SPMTs), a delicate maneuver that is said to require “precise” coordination and expertise.

With this milestone check marked, the ensuing construction phases will reportedly encompass integrating key components and then gearing up for the newbuild’s launching ceremony, planned for the middle of May this year.

Based on Wagenborg’s EasyMax design, the 14,300 dwt CO2 carrier is understood to be the ‘first’ dedicated offshore CO2 transport vessel built in Europe. The ship is expected to play a vital role in advancing carbon capture and storage (CCS) efforts on the continent.

The project was unveiled in November 2024, when INEOS Energy, a London-based E&P business, and Wagenborg formalized the agreement to build the EasyMax carrier during a royal visit by HM King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands to Copenhagen, Denmark, and in the presence of HM King Frederik of Denmark.

As explained at the time, the unit would be engineered to the “highest standards” of safety and efficiency. Once handed over in 2026, the vessel would be deployed to oil the wheels of large-scale carbon dioxide transport to the Greensand storage site in the Danish North Sea, managed by INEOS together with Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden.

To remind, in mid-February 2025, Royal Wagenborg revealed that the CO2 carrier’s bridge deck had been installed, representing another step closer to the unit’s completion.

